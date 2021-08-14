Silver Springs man arrested after stealing multiple vehicles in Volusia County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Silver Springs man was arrested after a crime spree involving multiple stolen vehicles in Volusia County.

Sheriff’s deputies say Charles Harrington stole a Ford F-150 and crashed it in the early morning of Tuesday.

As they investigated the incident, Harrington continued his crime spree by breaking into a nearby property and stealing two more vehicles: another F-150 and a forklift.

Harrington crashed those vehicles, but he was not done: He entered another home and stole yet another car.

To end his grand theft auto run, he took a four-wheeler on a joy ride.

Deputies caught up with Harrington and found the keys to the stolen F-150 in his pocket.

