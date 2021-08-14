Advertisement

Silver Springs man arrested after stealing multiple vehicles in Volusia County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Silver Springs man was arrested after a crime spree involving multiple stolen vehicles in Volusia County.

Sheriff’s deputies say Charles Harrington stole a Ford F-150 and crashed it in the early morning of Tuesday.

As they investigated the incident, Harrington continued his crime spree by breaking into a nearby property and stealing two more vehicles: another F-150 and a forklift.

Harrington crashed those vehicles, but he was not done: He entered another home and stole yet another car.

To end his grand theft auto run, he took a four-wheeler on a joy ride.

Deputies caught up with Harrington and found the keys to the stolen F-150 in his pocket.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The new school year is underway, and students at Columbia High School are already mourning the...
Columbia High School senior dies with COVID-19 just days before the start of the school year
The father and son lived on NE 9th St. in Gainesville, where neighbors say they heard abuse...
UPDATE: GPD has arrested the man who killed his father after they had an argument
Dahlia Coney
A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children
An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old
An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old
Discussing optional mask wearing in schools.
With four COVID-19 deaths of Marion Co. school employees, some school board members are suggesting a mask mandate

Latest News

LCSO reveals new details on Williston shooting
Lincoln Heights shooting stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong, LCSO reports
University of Florida (Source: UF, Twitter)
University of Florida reverses course on plan to make some classes online due to COVID-19
Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
Governor’s Office responds to letter from U.S. Education Secretary to Alachua County Public Schools
Honoring Bobby Bowden
Crowds pay tribute to legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden as funeral services begin