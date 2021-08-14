Slacker run raises $25k for child abuse victims

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No matter if Gainesville residents were speedy on the track or a bit of a slacker, they were still able to raise money for children in need. About 250 residents joined Oakmont in their first in person .4K “slacker run.”

The day, full of fun, supported children in Gainesville who have experienced some kind of abuse.

With raffles and each runner paying $25 to participate, all proceeds from the run with vendors, bounce houses and face painting goes to the Child Advocacy Center.

“We make sure that they have food, clothing, shelter, all of those basic needs and we also provide therapy for the children as long as they need it,” CEO Sherry Kitchens said.

Kitchens said they help about 2,000 kids a year.

Trending story: Social media post sparks mask wearing in the classroom protest in Downtown Gainesville

“We also help provide services for the non-offending caregivers that are taking care of those kids that may not have a roadmap to how to deal with a child who’s experienced trauma,” Kitchens said.

While rain came down just an hour into their event, they were still able to raise more than $25,000 for those children.

“It’s amazing because folks didn’t care, this was a rain or shine event, folks were going to come out one way or the other,” Kitchens explained.

Mona Bugdal ran the .4K and says she’s happy to lend a helping hand.

“It feels great to be able to provide funds, fundraise for them,” Bugdal said. “It’s just a really good thing that we all like to do to help children in Gainesville.”

They plan to raise even more money for their next slacker run in April 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.