University of Florida reverses course on plan to make some classes online due to COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida officials sent out conflicting guidance about the start of class to students and staff on Friday.

A letter sent by Vice President for Student Life D’Andra Mull, told students some classes will be moved online for the first three weeks of the semester. It said in part: “The mode of delivery for your courses may be changed to a virtual environment for the first three weeks of class. On Monday, August 16, please check the Canvas page for each of your fall semester courses to find the most up-to-date information on how they will be taught.”

A later email sent from UF President Kent Fuchs to staff said the university decided they will not be moving classes online. Professors are still allowed to offer mixed online and in-person classes.

UF Director of Issues Management and Crisis Communications Hessy Fernandez released this statement: “In efforts to manage the pandemic’s effects on university life, there have been discussions about moving some courses online for the first three weeks of the semester. The decision was made today that UF will not pursue that option, nor will any other university in the State University System. UF will offer courses as indicated in the published Fall Schedule of Classes, with the majority of classes being offered in-person. Some face-to-face courses will be supplemented with additional HyFlex online sections so that students who are not able to attend the class in person may attend online.”

