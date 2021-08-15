Countdown to Kickoff: Bradford Tornados

BRADFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford Tornados are brewing up some trouble in Starke.

After going 5-5 in Class 4A last season, the Tornados will now compete in Class 1A.

The move down in classification may sound like a demotion, but it’s anything but easier competition.

“A lot of people think 1A, lower class means lower caliber, and that’s quite the opposite,” said Bradford head coach Brian Tomlinson. “There are some very good teams in 1A, I honestly believe it’s going to be as tough, if not tougher.”

Tougher indeed. Bradford will now have to play against the likes of Newberry and Hawthorne - two schools which often go deep into the state playoffs.

But just because the opponents may be different, and possibly more challenging, doesn’t mean the Tornados are backing down.

“we can do better than last year because we had a lot of underclassmen,” said senior linebacker Sincere Hankerson. “That group really grew up over the playoffs and over the summer.”

Bradford’s team speed and athleticism will hopefully offset some of that youth. The Tornados held four opponents to single digits last season. So, the defense will try and improve on that mark as well.

“At the DB position we really lock up,” said senior cornerback Jontez Willimas. “And show people like you’re not going to be able to throw the ball on us really.”

On offense, Isaiah Wilcox will lead the way in the ground game. And Dae’jon Shanks returns under center after tossing 15 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Bradford opens the season against rival Baker County on August 27.

