Gainesville man arrested after assaulting pregnant girlfriend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after officers say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

Around 3 am Saturday morning, 34 year old Cortez Foster was accused of throwing his phone charger at his girlfriend, leaving a mark on her forehead and putting out a cigar on her back.

While attempting to leave her apartment, Foster then started pushing the victim and dragging her by her hair until neighbors pleaded him to stop.

Foster is being charged with felony domestic aggravated battery of a pregnant female.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.