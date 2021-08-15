Advertisement

Marion County NAACP holds municipal government candidate forums all weekend to inform the public on each candidate’s stance

To inform the minority community on each candidate's stance on issues.
To inform the minority community on each candidate's stance on issues.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Municipal government elections in Ocala are just a month away. All weekend long, the NAACP of Marion County brought candidates to the podium to plead their case.

On Saturday, it was all about the city council candidates, but on Sunday the mayor’s race was on display.

Members of the NAACP Marion County branch said they held the two forums this weekend to inform the minority voting community across the city.

They wanted to reach the people who are affected by different policies. They gave them a chance to chime in and ask questions to candidates about how they would solve issues that happen in their community.

“We’re on top of the issues we’re making sure that not only that the citizens know what the issues are as well. We need to keep our elected officials accountable for what goes on within our community,” said Reginald Willis Sr. the former Marion County NAACP president.

Willis added the NAACP encourages everyone to register to vote so you can have your voice heard.

The election for both the city council and mayor will be on September 21.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
Governor’s Office responds to letter from U.S. Education Secretary to Alachua County Public Schools
University of Florida (Source: UF, Twitter)
University of Florida reverses course on plan to make some classes online due to COVID-19
Ocala Police are looking for the family members of a man who passed away after being hit while...
OPD are looking for the family members of the man who was killed while crossing a street
The father and son lived on NE 9th St. in Gainesville, where neighbors say they heard abuse...
UPDATE: GPD has arrested the man who killed his father after they had an argument
Thousands of people came out to enjoy the outdoors.
Thousands of nature lovers flocked to the North Central Florida Outdoor Expo in Ocala

Latest News

Thousands of people came out to enjoy the outdoors.
Thousands of nature lovers flocked to the North Central Florida Outdoor Expo in Ocala
More than 150 vendors were there showing people to explore and celebrate what the outdoors has...
Thousands of nature lovers flocked to the North Central Florida Outdoor Expo in Ocala
Slacker run raises $25k for child abuse victims
Slacker run raises $25k for child abuse victims
wcjb tropics
Tropics Story TV20