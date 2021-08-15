Marion County NAACP holds municipal government candidate forums all weekend to inform the public on each candidate’s stance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Municipal government elections in Ocala are just a month away. All weekend long, the NAACP of Marion County brought candidates to the podium to plead their case.

On Saturday, it was all about the city council candidates, but on Sunday the mayor’s race was on display.

Members of the NAACP Marion County branch said they held the two forums this weekend to inform the minority voting community across the city.

They wanted to reach the people who are affected by different policies. They gave them a chance to chime in and ask questions to candidates about how they would solve issues that happen in their community.

“We’re on top of the issues we’re making sure that not only that the citizens know what the issues are as well. We need to keep our elected officials accountable for what goes on within our community,” said Reginald Willis Sr. the former Marion County NAACP president.

Willis added the NAACP encourages everyone to register to vote so you can have your voice heard.

The election for both the city council and mayor will be on September 21.

