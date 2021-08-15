Advertisement

Ocala CEP features scholarship and mentorship program helping at-risk kids in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County mentorship program helping at-risk and low income kids in Marion County is recruiting more mentors.

Take Stock in Children helps eighth graders who they believe have great potential to go to college and assists them financially and with mentorship.

Signature Brands in Marion County is partnered with Take Stock in Children and has donated more than $50,000 to kids in the program.

If you are interested in becoming a mentor, fill out the form HERE.

