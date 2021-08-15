Ocala CEP features scholarship and mentorship program helping at-risk kids in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County mentorship program helping at-risk and low income kids in Marion County is recruiting more mentors.

Take Stock in Children helps eighth graders who they believe have great potential to go to college and assists them financially and with mentorship.

Signature Brands in Marion County is partnered with Take Stock in Children and has donated more than $50,000 to kids in the program.

If you are interested in becoming a mentor, fill out the form HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Governor’s Office responds to letter from U.S. Education Secretary to Alachua County Public Schools

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.