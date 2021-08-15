Advertisement

Thousands of nature lovers flocked to the North Central Florida Outdoor Expo in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of adventure-seekers met at an expo for outdoor lovers in Marion County. The North Central Florida outdoor expo was held at the World Equestrian Center.

More than 150 vendors were there showing people to explore and celebrate what the outdoors has to offer in north-central Florida.

There were yard work companies, heating and air conditioning, and even ax throwing. The first 100 guests got a reusable tote bag and a 10 dollar gift card.

“We have a bounce house, there’s casting, there’s knot tying, target practice, there’s a bb gun range. so all of these things really celebrating the active outdoor lifestyle for the families here today,” said organizer Lisa Varner.

People could also donate to nonprofits geared towards helping veterans and first responders fight PTSD through outdoor activities.

