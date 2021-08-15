Advertisement

Waldo man arrested for attempted murder in a Starke bar

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Waldo man is behind bars in Bradford County after assaulting a woman with a knife in a Starke bar.

26-year-old Michael Oppermann was arrested after Starke police say he stabbed a 25-year-old woman across her neck at the Whiskey River Saloon in Starke.

When Oppermann was arrested, he was unwilling to answer questions about the stabbing after officers found a knife.

Officers believe he did not know the victim before the assault.

Oppermann is being charged with attempted first degree murder and is being held without bond at the Bradford County jail.

Officers say that even though Oppermann did not know the victim, they still believe there was premeditation based on surveillance video in the bar.

The victim is in stable condition.

TRENDING STORY: GPD has arrested the man who killed his father after they had an argument

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
Governor’s Office responds to letter from U.S. Education Secretary to Alachua County Public Schools
University of Florida (Source: UF, Twitter)
University of Florida reverses course on plan to make some classes online due to COVID-19
Ocala Police are looking for the family members of a man who passed away after being hit while...
OPD are looking for the family members of the man who was killed while crossing a street
The father and son lived on NE 9th St. in Gainesville, where neighbors say they heard abuse...
UPDATE: GPD has arrested the man who killed his father after they had an argument
Thousands of people came out to enjoy the outdoors.
Thousands of nature lovers flocked to the North Central Florida Outdoor Expo in Ocala

Latest News

Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP features scholarship and mentorship program helping at-risk kids in Marion County
Municipal government elections in Ocala are just a month away. All weekend long, the NAACP of...
Marion County NAACP holds municipal government candidate forums all weekend to inform the public on each candidate’s stance
Fred continues NW, Grace becomes Tropical Depression
WCJB Tropical Update
To inform the minority community on each candidate's stance on issues.
Marion County NAACP holds municipal government candidate forums all weekend to inform the public on each candidate’s stance