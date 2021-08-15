Waldo man arrested for attempted murder in a Starke bar

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Waldo man is behind bars in Bradford County after assaulting a woman with a knife in a Starke bar.

26-year-old Michael Oppermann was arrested after Starke police say he stabbed a 25-year-old woman across her neck at the Whiskey River Saloon in Starke.

When Oppermann was arrested, he was unwilling to answer questions about the stabbing after officers found a knife.

Officers believe he did not know the victim before the assault.

Oppermann is being charged with attempted first degree murder and is being held without bond at the Bradford County jail.

Officers say that even though Oppermann did not know the victim, they still believe there was premeditation based on surveillance video in the bar.

The victim is in stable condition.

