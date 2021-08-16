Advertisement

Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes

Region semifinalist from 2020 drops from 4A to Class 1A this season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -When you see Bradford on your schedule and strap on that helmet, The Tornadoes offer a word of caution.

“We’re not joke, just some team you think is a scrub or something,” said senior linebacker / defensive lineman Sincere Hankerson.

Recent history backs up that claim. Bradford made it to the Class 4A region title game in 2019, and also won a playoff game last season despite a final mark of 6-6. The Tornadoes graduated only nine players and dress only eight seniors this fall. They feel set up for success.

“We can do better than last year because we had a lot of underclassmen,” said Hankerson. “That group really grew up over the playoffs and over the summer.”

“They want to build off last year,” said head coach Brian Tomlinson. “Fortunately, some of them did get experience last year so that helps but we’re still very young in some key places.”

Bradford’s team speed and athleticism can off-set some of that youth. The Tornadoes held four opponents to single digits last season and believe the secondary is the strength of the team.

“We really lock up and show people you’re not going to be able to throw the ball on us really,” said senior defensive back Jontez Williams.

On offense, Isaiah Wilcox is a 5-foot-9 sparkplug at tailback, and Dae’jon Shanks returns under center after tossing 15 touchdowns as a sophomore. But Bradford’s success begins at the point of attack...

“It’s cool, I’m the first person to touch the ball,” said senior center Nathaniel Bowlen-Smith. “I start the play, and I’m ready to make a hole for my running back.”

Bradford opens against rival Baker County, but drops from 4A to Class 1A Region 4 this season. The Tornadoes should contend for a state semifinal berth against the likes of Newberry, Hawthorne, and Pahokee. For context, they dealt the state runner-up Hornets a regular season loss last year.

“A lot of people think lower class means lower caliber, and that’s quite the opposite,” said Tomlinson. “There are some very good teams in 1A, and I honestly believe it’s going to be as tough, if not tougher.”

If these Tornadoes have their way, it will be Class 1A that will have to deal with their level of toughness.

