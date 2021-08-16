Countdown To Kickoff: Interlachen Rams

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) -Football is a game of intense preparation. A full week of practice goes into each game. So when you’re a Class 3A school like Interlachen, the ability to have spring practice and summer workouts back, compared to the pandemic-impacted leadup to the 2020 season, has been beneficial.

“We bond as a team better when we have spring practice,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Nate Jenkins. “Last year with COVID we didn’t bond as a team, but with spring we bond as a team, we get better, and get better each day.”

Returning to a normal season build up is especially welcome given the Rams have a new coaching staff. Erik Gibson takes the reigns in Interlachen after holding jobs at multiple levels, including a stint with the Jacksonville Sharks arena football franchise.

“The biggest thing is, I’m a new head coach, it’s my first year there, so just learning the plays, learning a different playbook, defense and offense and getting together as a team,” said Gibson.

“I think we’ll do really well with him,” said senior offensive lineman Colbie Deloach. “We’ve had a good summer with him, they’ve taught us a lot already so I think we’ll do really well.”

“A lot better than our previous coaches,” said senior middle linebacker Joseph Jones. “They’re actually teaching us how to do stuff, and getting us better in the weight room, and getting us stronger.”

Interlachen has 19 players back from last season’s 5-5 team, and should once again be strong defensively, after holding five opponents to 13 points or less. Jones is ready for some contact.

“It’s kind of like you have to watch for the run and the pass at the same time,” said Jones. “So you have to be versatile in both of those things.”

Interlachen will need to show resolve in a hyper-competitive Class 3A Region 1. The Rams will compete for a playoff spot against the likes of Trinity Catholic, FSU High, and Pensacola Catholic. They already have the proper mindset of playing for each other.

“I like protecting my quarterback,” said Jenkins. “I like defensive line so I can hit other people’s quarterbacks. But mostly quarterback is my family, so I have to protect them.”

Interlachen opens at Father Lopez a week from Friday. Then we’ll begin to discover whether this team is Ram Tough.

