“Every commissioner is working very hard,”; Dixie County official responds to criticism as flooding persists

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Some Dixie County residents are having to boat their way from their car to their front door to get daily tasks done.

This has been going on for several weeks and many residents say that the county commission is not doing enough.

Mary Goodrich has owned property in Dixie County for decades, and now lives here with her four dogs and husband. Their water had to be shut off after their water tank went underwater, so they’re staying elsewhere until the water goes down.

“I can’t live here, I spent two nights sleeping in my truck. I have a friend in Bronson and I’ve been sleeping at her house sometimes,” said Goodrich.

The shelter in Old Town does not accept animals, so Goodrich had to pay for her dogs to stay in a kennel for ten days.

William Young, a longtime resident, said he has been severely inconvenienced on a daily basis due to the flooding.

“It’s just hard, you know, I’m staying home from work. I’ve been staying home for about 10 days now, and we got three dogs trying to walk them every night… mosquitos are outrageous, which there’s nothing you can do about mosquitos with this water standing,” Young explained.

Dixie County Commissioners W.C. Mills and Jody Stephenson stopped by to hear what residents had to say.

When asked what leaders are doing to help the area, Commissioner Mills says there’s not much they can do for the current flooding, but they have been in contact with state representatives with hopes they can receive funding to improve the drainage.

“If we can stop this from happening ever again, it’s worth doing whatever we have to do. We’ve been working hard to get that accomplished,” Mills said.

Commissioner Mills said they will look into clearing blocked pipes and other debris to prevent this from happening in the future.

He says every commissioner is listening and trying their best to handle the flooding problem with the limited resources and staff they have.

