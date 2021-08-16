Gator football team ranked 13th in preseason AP poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In the grand scheme, it doesn’t mean much. But it’s always fun to see a differential between coaches and writers polls. Based on preseason polls, The writers who make up the Associated Press rankings have slightly less faith in the Gators than the nation’s coaches.

Florida is 13th in the preseason AP poll, one spot below Wisconsin and one spot ahead of Miami. Coaches had the Gators 11th.

In these rankings, Florida is the fourth-highest SEC school. Defending national champion Alabama sits atop the poll with 47 of 63 1st place votes, followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia.

The Gators kick off Sept. 4 against Florida Atlantic. They spent Sunday playing a scrimmage that ought to have given head coach Dan Mullen and his staff some indication of game readiness.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.