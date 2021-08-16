Ins and outs of student athletes profiting off of name, image, likeness

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several business owners joined the University of Florida athletics to learn the ins and outs of name, image and likeness agreements, as college athletes can now profit off their skills.

Until this July, student athletes could not profit off of their image.

“They have the opportunity to not only understand their brand and the power of it but also to earn some compensation for it,” Sr. Associate Athletic Director Steve McClain said.

The name, image, likeness agreement allows college athletes to sign deals with businesses no matter the size--and cash in.

Gator linebacker coach Christian Robinson said he tells his players they will only get as far as they push themselves.

“Before when I was in college, everybody was trying to get to the next level because that’s where all those things started to come,” Robinson said. “Just like the guys that you watch that have Bose headphones and Beats headphones or this deal. they’re looking for people that are solid in what they do. at the end of the day you have to be the best at what you do.”

Along with the agreement, comes restrictions. While the state doesn’t have a deadline, here at the University of Florida athletes are asked to notify the department at most four days after they sign a name, image, likeness agreement.

“We cannot set up the deals, sign off on deals or advise on deals. That’s one restriction,” McClain said.

McClain said now they’re teaching athletes valuable life lessons.

“So they understand how this new financing can affect taxpayers which most eighteen to 21 year olds don’t have to worry about,” McClain said.

Additional restrictions:

Players also can’t use logos, wear colors or post using hashtags pertaining to the university while advertising for a company.

They can’t get paid in exchange for performance or attending UF.

They can be represented by an agent for the first time.

