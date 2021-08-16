Advertisement

Lawmakers react to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.(Zabi Karimi | AP / Zabi Karimi)
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Over the weekend, Afghanistan’s government collapsed to the Taliban, just days after the Biden administration oversaw the U.S. troop draw-down after nearly 20 years of war.

The Associated Press reports that at least seven have died as a result of the chaos at the Kabul airport. Now thousands of U.S. troops have been called back for duty in the embattled country, to help remaining U.S. civilians, diplomats and interpreters who assisted American forces flee Afghanistan.

The interpreters and their families now face grave danger, with threats of torture and murder, at the hands of the mujahideen.

President Joe Biden spent a long weekend at Camp David, receiving briefings and video conference calls with military and intelligence officials. He has vowed to keep American interests focused on the homeland, and not to hand down another foreign war to the next commander-in-chief.

The U.S. left Bagram Air Base last month and now prisoners have been released from the sprawling military installation.

Lawmakers weigh in on the next steps in the Middle East and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan in the clips below:

Rep. Austin Scott // R-Georgia

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people came out to enjoy the outdoors.
Thousands of nature lovers flocked to the North Central Florida Outdoor Expo in Ocala
Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean
Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
Governor’s Office responds to letter from U.S. Education Secretary to Alachua County Public Schools
University of Florida (Source: UF, Twitter)
University of Florida reverses course on plan to make some classes online due to COVID-19
Ocala Police are looking for the family members of a man who passed away after being hit while...
OPD are looking for the family members of the man who was killed while crossing a street

Latest News

Columbia County Report Open
Columbia County Report: County commission budget talks and COVID-19 closures
“I was sad”: 5th-grade student sent home on the first day of school for not wearing a mask
"I was sad": 5th-grade student sent home on the first day of school for not wearing a mask
City votes to file lawsuit against hb1 bill
City votes to file lawsuit against hb1 bill
Rollin Hudson Defeats Lewanda Jones
Chiefland City Commissioner Rollin Hudson re-elected
Gainesville commissioners move forward with their efforts to help fund an east side grocery store
Gainesville commissioners move forward with their efforts to help fund an east side grocery store