New hearing date set for defendant in Delia Young case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A case management hearing was held today for one of the two sisters charged in the death of 13-year old Delia Young.

The next hearing is set for October 18.

The state attorney’s office is not seeking the death penalty for Marian Williams or Valerie Young because prosecutors do not believe they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt which sister killed Delia.

The court also granted a motion from the state to allow Delia’s confidential medical information to be released.

