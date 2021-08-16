Old Town businesses feed families facing flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Water is still filling backyards in Dixie County and two Old Town businesses are making sure residents are fed.

Papa Luigi’ Pizza provided pizza, pasta and bread for the owners of Total Boat Care and they drove through the flood to take the meals to residents who may not be able to leave their houses because of how much water is outside their home.

“It was laid on his heart to get into the flooded areas that people might not could get out of,” Papa Luigi’s spokesperson Debbie Thisse said. “They’re not able to cook because there’s no electricity, no water to give out a good hot meal.”

Rainfall from tropical storm Elsa and summer showers have left front yards flooded over five feet within the past two weeks in Dixie County.

Owner of Total Boat Care Clayton Myers said Luigi explained what he wanted to do and myers decided to make it happen.

“Actually being able to provide a physical need to somebody that’s in trouble and do ministry in that respect, it feels great,” Myers said.

Karen and Larry Zipples said while the water levels have decreased over the past few days, they’ve been using a raft to get groceries from the car to the kitchen so this gesture means the world.

“They’re always doing stuff like that,” Karen Zipples said. “They’re very nice people and it’s very considerate to think about the other people that are flooded because there’s some who aren’t and some that it is. Some people are like ‘no there’s no water’ but when you drive to other places, they are completely submerged.”

If rain continues to fall, they said they’ll be doing another giveaway and the best way to stay up to date is to follow their Facebook page.

