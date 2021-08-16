Shands CEO gives update on COVID-19 surge in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health CEO Ed Jimenez is reporting that UF Health has 231 COVID-19 patients, 12 of which are on the pediatric floor.

60 are in the adult ICU, while 5 patients are in the pediatric ICU.

Jimenez says 12 is the most pediatric cases they have seen.

He says they are seeing more children now than in their January spike.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.