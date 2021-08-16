Trenton man dies after crashing into a fence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Trenton man is dead after he crashed into a fence on Newberry Road in Alachua County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old man was driving west on SR-26 near the intersection with NW 202nd Street when he drove off the road and crashed into a fence for unknown reasons.

He was taken to UF Health Shands where he later died.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

