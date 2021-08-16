Trenton man dies after crashing into a fence
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Trenton man is dead after he crashed into a fence on Newberry Road in Alachua County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old man was driving west on SR-26 near the intersection with NW 202nd Street when he drove off the road and crashed into a fence for unknown reasons.
He was taken to UF Health Shands where he later died.
Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
