Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Walmart on East Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala is back open to customers. The store was closed half the day on Friday and the whole day Saturday so cleaning crews could thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

Walmart’s corporate team said everything their doing is for the well-being of their associates and the thousands of customers they serve daily.

Customers at the East Silver Springs location say they didn’t know why Walmart was closed, but they were happy to know the store is fully cleaned.

