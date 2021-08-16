The week ahead: your stories to look out for this week in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Third district congresswoman Kat Cammack hosts a human trafficking summit at the University of Florida on Monday.

Cammack will present on stopping the dangers of human trafficking with the public all day at UF.

The congresswoman is partnering with a number of organizations for the summit including The Blue Campaign, Florida Department of Children and Families and Voices of Florida.

The Alachua County Planning Commission may change zoning in a portion of the county to make way for a new fire station.

The planning commission will discuss a special use permit to build a fire station in an agricultural district.

The area in question is at 10-404 SW 24th Ave. and is nearly three acres in size.

The meeting is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Thursday morning, the City of Ocala debuts electric garbage trucks to their fleet.

The new vehicles will start at the public works sanitation building.

Ocala is one of the first florida cities to bring on electric garbage trucks and two more vehicles are planned for purchase next year.

Unemployment numbers for July come out on Friday and we’ll keep you updated on how North Central Florida is faring.

Every county increased their unemployment numbers that were reported in June but the workforce increased in every county as well.

The updated numbers will come out on Friday.

