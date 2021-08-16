Advertisement

The week ahead: your stories to look out for this week in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Third district congresswoman Kat Cammack hosts a human trafficking summit at the University of Florida on Monday.

Cammack will present on stopping the dangers of human trafficking with the public all day at UF.

The congresswoman is partnering with a number of organizations for the summit including The Blue Campaign, Florida Department of Children and Families and Voices of Florida.

The Alachua County Planning Commission may change zoning in a portion of the county to make way for a new fire station.

The planning commission will discuss a special use permit to build a fire station in an agricultural district.

The area in question is at 10-404 SW 24th Ave. and is nearly three acres in size.

The meeting is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Thursday morning, the City of Ocala debuts electric garbage trucks to their fleet.

The new vehicles will start at the public works sanitation building.

Ocala is one of the first florida cities to bring on electric garbage trucks and two more vehicles are planned for purchase next year.

Unemployment numbers for July come out on Friday and we’ll keep you updated on how North Central Florida is faring.

Every county increased their unemployment numbers that were reported in June but the workforce increased in every county as well.

The updated numbers will come out on Friday.

TRENDING STORY: Governor’s Office responds to letter from U.S. Education Secretary to Alachua County Public Schools

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
Governor’s Office responds to letter from U.S. Education Secretary to Alachua County Public Schools
University of Florida (Source: UF, Twitter)
University of Florida reverses course on plan to make some classes online due to COVID-19
Thousands of people came out to enjoy the outdoors.
Thousands of nature lovers flocked to the North Central Florida Outdoor Expo in Ocala
Ocala Police are looking for the family members of a man who passed away after being hit while...
OPD are looking for the family members of the man who was killed while crossing a street
The father and son lived on NE 9th St. in Gainesville, where neighbors say they heard abuse...
UPDATE: GPD has arrested the man who killed his father after they had an argument

Latest News

Old Town businesses feed families facing flooding
Old Town businesses feed families facing flooding
Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean
Customers at the East Silver Springs location say they didn’t know why Walmart was closed, but...
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a deep cleaning
8/15/21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST