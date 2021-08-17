98.9 Jamz and Kiss 105.3 are hosting an Emergency Broadband Benefit sign-up and tablet giveaway at Bo Diddley Plaza

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 98.9 Jamz and Kiss 105.3 are teaming up with TruConnect, Cherry Tree, LLC., QS4 Entertainment, and Glo Promotions for a tablet giveaway and to spread awareness of the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) is an FCC program that provides lower-cost broadband to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be signing up eligible families for the EBB on Tuesday, August 24, at Bo Diddley Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who sign up will be given 8″ LTE Android tablets with a $100 discount. Households are asked to pay at least $10.01 but no more than $20 to activate the tablets.

Monthly data services are provided with a $50 discount available through the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

98.9 Jamz will be at Bo Diddley Plaza broadcasting live.

Piesano’s Stone Fired Pizza will be giving away free pizza at the event.

To qualify for the giveaway, a household must have one member who meets at least one of the following:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or the FCC’s Lifeline program.

Has been approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.

Has received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Has experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

You can find all dates and locations for tablet giveaways on www.989jamz.com.

For any remaining questions email: GrowACherrytree@Gmail.com

