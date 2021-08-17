American Legion Post 16 shifting administration after deadly birthday party shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Changes are being made to the administration of American Legion Post 16 after the deadly shooting there.

New post commander Don Sherry announced Erica Morrison will be the new post Canteen Chair, responsible for operations at the facility.

A new set of officers for Post 16 will be elected early next month.

The shake up follows the shooting during a birthday party at the post in late june in which one was killed and four were wounded.

RELATED STORY: TV20 obtains 911 calls made from inside the American Legion Post minutes after mass shooting

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.