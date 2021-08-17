Advertisement

Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville business owners are speaking out against the Gainesville City Commission after they were met with a notice about the signage on their windows.

It would cost them one thousand dollars a day if they didn’t comply.

Covid-19 is still affecting businesses financially, and many business owners have posted their frustration with this ordinance on social media.

Tom Fox, owner of Tom Kat Kafe and Fox Lounge, remembers when this ordinance was originally put in place. According to Fox, that was over 20 years ago. He said the city has not cracked down on the sign ordinance until earlier this year.

“It was really a disappointment. I think the city has been really not in touch with businesses, they’ve been taking away our parking, they’re hitting us with these sign ordinances, that can be business crushing, I mean who can afford 30 thousand dollars a month in fines?” Fox explained.

Related Story: City of Gainesville giving vaccinated employees $250 bonus

Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos said it’s not only for aesthetics, but safety as well. He said the city is open to looking at this issue case by case.

“I do think there is some room to look at the law to see if there is some wiggle room. I’ve talked to some businesses who don’t really have too much but they’re still in violation of the law. So I think there is room to look at the law and see what can be a good medium between the extremes,” said Hayes-Santos.

Tom Kat Kafe ended up in compliance with the ordinance after negotiating about the art covering most of the front window. Fox said he hopes commissioners communicate more with the business owners in town.

“I think they should’ve sent warning letters that gave us more time. And maybe even approach the downtown community and talk about how we should really use the sign ordinance,” stated Fox.

Hayes-Santos did not comment on why they are cracking down on the ordinance this long after the fact.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean
Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
UF Health CEO Ed Jimenez is reporting that UF Health has 231 COVID-19 patients, 12 of which are...
Shands CEO gives update on COVID-19 surge in North Central Florida
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized

Latest News

Manatee deaths reach record high
Manatee deaths hit record high
NCAA pressures Florida universities to include trans athletes in women's sports
NCAA ratchets up pressure on Florida to allow trans athletes to compete in women’s sports
Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Dixie County deputies arrest woman threatening her child
Dixie County woman arrested for child abuse after pushing a baby down a highway