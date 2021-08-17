Advertisement

City of Gainesville giving vaccinated employees $250 bonus

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vaccinated employees of the City of Gainesville are getting a $250 bonus.

On August 5, the city commission voted to give employees one day of “paid time off” to get vaccinated.

But now, the city is instead offering $250.

City officials say since paid time off varies among staff, they decided to give money instead.

RELATED STORY: The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean
Thousands of people came out to enjoy the outdoors.
Thousands of nature lovers flocked to the North Central Florida Outdoor Expo in Ocala
Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
Governor’s Office responds to letter from U.S. Education Secretary to Alachua County Public Schools
Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
University of Florida (Source: UF, Twitter)
University of Florida reverses course on plan to make some classes online due to COVID-19

Latest News

Lake City council speeding up process for hiring new city manager
Lake City council waiving procedures to speed up city manager hiring process
American Legion Post 16 shifting leadership after deadly birthday shooting
American Legion Post 16 shifting administration after deadly birthday party shooting
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage