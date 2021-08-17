City of Gainesville giving vaccinated employees $250 bonus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vaccinated employees of the City of Gainesville are getting a $250 bonus.

On August 5, the city commission voted to give employees one day of “paid time off” to get vaccinated.

But now, the city is instead offering $250.

City officials say since paid time off varies among staff, they decided to give money instead.

