City of Gainesville giving vaccinated employees $250 bonus
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vaccinated employees of the City of Gainesville are getting a $250 bonus.
On August 5, the city commission voted to give employees one day of “paid time off” to get vaccinated.
But now, the city is instead offering $250.
City officials say since paid time off varies among staff, they decided to give money instead.
