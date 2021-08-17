Countdown To Kickoff: Dixie County Bears

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s safe to assume Dixie County has a lot to feel good about entering the 2021 high school football season.

“Well, it’s championship or bust,” said Bears senior defensive lineman Parras Clines.

That statement has some merit. The Bears went 5-3 a year ago, with two of those losses decided by a total of eleven points. LB Cravey’s Bears take the field this fall with an experienced 16-member senior class, which is massive by 1A standards.

“It’s a great class, I’ve been watching them play since they were little,” said Cravey. “Close tight knit leadership, and yeah they’re definitely excited.”

There is skill among those veterans. The Bears lost quarterback Sam Cannon and top rusher Jaydon Malone, but senior receiver Brendan Hall is back after hauling in six touchdowns and over 500 yards last season. Running back Kolton Hunt averaged 5.9 yards per carry with six TD’s as a junior. And defensively, good luck getting past Clines, who had five tackles for a loss last season. In 1A football, most of the guys play both ways, and the bears wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I like defense, at safety because you get to make tackles and make picks,” said Hunt. “And on offense, I like running back because I get to touch the ball a lot.”

The Bears feel the benefit of having a full offseason as well, following last year’s pandemic-shortened season buildup.

“I guess you could say it helped us a lot because we got more practice in,” said Clines. “It’s helping us build for the season.”

“We’re trying to improve on our defense and our line,” said Hunt. We’re trying to get our line bigger and win a state championship this year.”

There is adversity for the Bears to overcome. Flooding in Dixie County has forced many residents to boat from their car to their house. Just one more challenge for a community that, like all, patiently dealt with last year’s pandemic restrictions.

“We did our best just like everyone else during that time,” said Cravey. “The boys, not knowing every week whether you’d play or not, they kept working, kept pushing themselves.”

Dixie County’s home kickoff classic game against Eastside remains on as scheduled. All but one of the Bears’ in-state opponents is a fellow 1A school, with the lone exception being Suwannee in the season opener Aug. 27. It’ll give Dixie County a good indication of whether that talented senior class can carry the Bears towards their goal.

