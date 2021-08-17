Advertisement

COVID cases steadily increase in children

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 121,000 cases last week. That’s 18% of all cases nationally.

COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.

There have been 4.4 million COVID cases in children since the pandemic began or 14.4% of the total.

However, kids make up a much smaller percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.

Children accounted for up to 3.5% of all COVID hospitalizations last week in the 23 states that reported them.

Up to 1.9% of all child COVID cases resulted in hospitalization.

Children only made up a quarter of a percent of all COVID deaths last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean
Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
UF Health CEO Ed Jimenez is reporting that UF Health has 231 COVID-19 patients, 12 of which are...
Shands CEO gives update on COVID-19 surge in North Central Florida
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
Waldo man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in a Starke bar
Waldo man arrested for attempted murder in a Starke bar

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Pentagon: US, Taliban coordinate as Kabul evacuation speeds
Ronald McDonald House of NCFL prepares for largest fundraiser of the year
Ronald McDonald House of NCFL prepares for largest fundraiser of the year