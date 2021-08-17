Advertisement

Dixie County woman arrested for child abuse after pushing a baby down a highway

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Joni Jerrells after they found her pushing a baby in a stroller down NE Highway 351.

When deputies tried to stop Jerrells, she began yelling and attempted to push the stroller into the road. In the process, officers found a gun in her hand.

Deputies arrested her, and—during transport—she was able to get out of her handcuffs and hit a deputy with them.

She is being charged with child abuse, aggravated assault, battery of an officer, and other charges.

