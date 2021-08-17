A Gainesville man is in jail after putting a gun to a person’s head

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after he pulled a gun on another person.

According to GPD, Brandon Hope got into an argument with another person who he was selling multiple items to over a period of weeks.

The 32-year-old pulled out a gun put it to the victim’s head and threatened to kill them.

Witnesses IDed Hope and police arrested him on aggravated assault charges.

Hope says he felt threatened by the victim and that is why he pulled his gun.

TRENDING STORY: Ronald McDonald House of NCFL prepares for largest fundraiser of the year

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.