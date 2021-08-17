It’s been a rocky start to the school year for some NCFL families

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Most students in north central Florida have been back in the classroom for several days now, and some parents said it’s been a rocky start.

Amber Ozolnieks has two children in the Marion County Public School system - one in middle school and the other in elementary school.

She said the first couple of days of the new school year have been stressful.

She drops her son off at Emerald Shores Elementary.

“It’s very hectic. The lines are out in the grass beyond the school grounds and there was recently an accident in front of my son’s school because of the car line,” she said.

And her daughter takes the bus to Lake Weir Middle.

“I’m at work and I get a call from my mother frantic, in the middle of the dinner rush at Publix, and she says, ‘I don’t know where Katherine’s at. She’s supposed to be home by now. It’s almost five o’clock at night.’ I’m like, okay let me call her. ‘Katherine, where are you at?’ I’m at school mom. The bus isn’t here. The bus is late,” Ozolnieks added.

The Ozolnieks family moved to Marion County during the pandemic and have only lived in the area for about a year.

As the school year progresses, she said she would like to see more communication between the district and families.

“I think that’s what a lot of parents want,” she said.

And officials in MCPS’s Transportation Department said they are working to give that to families. Currently, they have up to 10 volunteers to work the transportation help desk, with seven others throughout the department also answering calls.

“We also put out all calls through our sky alert system to let the parents guardians know the those buses are running behind or are delayed for one reason or another,” MCPS Transportation Director, Rebecca Rora said.

And within the next few months, they hope to have yet another tool to track busses.

“We are looking at purchasing an app that will assist us in giving parents the ability to track their own busses,” Rora said.

COVID-19 cleaning protocols are still in place for school bus staff.

The Transportation Department is in the process of filling 25 full-time driver positions, along with substitute drivers in case another employee becomes sick with the virus.

They’ve already hired on five people this week.

