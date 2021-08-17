Lake City council waiving procedures to speed up city manager hiring process
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council is speeding up the process to find a permanent city manager.
By a 3-2 vote, the council decided to waive the usual procurement process for selecting a firm to search for the new manager.
With this change, they can quickly approve a proposal to hire search firm Renee Narloch and Associates of Tallahassee.
Council members clashed over whether the city faces an “emergency” over a lack of confidence in interim manager Ami Fields.
She was hired in June after the council fired former manager Joe Helfenberger.
RELATED STORY: Lake City Council fires city manager, replaces him with the HR manager he previously fired
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.