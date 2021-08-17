Advertisement

Lake City council waiving procedures to speed up city manager hiring process

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council is speeding up the process to find a permanent city manager.

By a 3-2 vote, the council decided to waive the usual procurement process for selecting a firm to search for the new manager.

With this change, they can quickly approve a proposal to hire search firm Renee Narloch and Associates of Tallahassee.

Council members clashed over whether the city faces an “emergency” over a lack of confidence in interim manager Ami Fields.

She was hired in June after the council fired former manager Joe Helfenberger.

RELATED STORY: Lake City Council fires city manager, replaces him with the HR manager he previously fired

