Lake City council waiving procedures to speed up city manager hiring process

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council is speeding up the process to find a permanent city manager.

By a 3-2 vote, the council decided to waive the usual procurement process for selecting a firm to search for the new manager.

With this change, they can quickly approve a proposal to hire search firm Renee Narloch and Associates of Tallahassee.

Council members clashed over whether the city faces an “emergency” over a lack of confidence in interim manager Ami Fields.

She was hired in June after the council fired former manager Joe Helfenberger.

