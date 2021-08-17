Lawtey house fire is contained with no injuries reported

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house that caught on fire Monday evening on Lake Street in Lawtey.

Crews were able to contain the fire in one room of the home.

No injuries were reported.

