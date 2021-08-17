Advertisement

Lawtey house fire is contained with no injuries reported

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house that caught on fire Monday evening on Lake Street in Lawtey.

Crews were able to contain the fire in one room of the home.

No injuries were reported.

