A Levy County man is in jail for shooting and killing his girlfriend after claiming she killed herself

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County man is being charged with murder after deputies determined he shot and killed his girlfriend.

According to Levy County Sheriff’s deputies Jerett Justus called deputies back in July saying his girlfriend shot herself.

Deputies then arrested the 32-year-old for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After investigating, deputies determined Justus was the one who killed his girlfriend after the two got into an argument

He’s charged with second degree murder.

He is being held on an $800,000 bond.

