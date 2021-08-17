North Central Florida veteran speaks on Afghanistan evacuation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United States has begun its evacuation process from Afghanistan, and the Biden administration’s decision has generated mixed reactions—especially from veterans.

Sergeant Bobby Cade, a North Central Florida native, served in the National Guard as a 12-B combat engineer.

He was stationed in Iraq, Qatar, and served 2 years in Afghanistan.

The decision to evacuate armed forces from the country has been highly discussed among veterans such as Cade. He says the decision leaves him concerned for those left in Afghanistan, and discouraged.

“We made a lot of progress in the time that I was there, and [it] just kinda feels like it just kinda all washed away,” said Cade.

The ex-sergeant is also preoccupied over the possibility of the Taliban punishing Americans that remain in Afghanistan.

“If they had any contact with Americans and the Taliban find out, they’re just gonna go in there and kill ‘em,” Cade said.

The evacuation comes on the heels of an incessant twenty-year war that the President says was never going to offer a good moment to get out of.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” said President Biden. “After twenty years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. Forces.”

Cade also says he thinks everyone agrees that it was time to come home. However, he believes that Biden administration’s evacuation process was questionable.

His interpreter’s family has been killed by the Taliban since the invasion. They were waiting for their visa to come to the United States and join their son in Nebraska.

