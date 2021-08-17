Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Nearly 62% of study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and almost 38% got the Moderna shot.

After the first dose, 97% reported post-vaccination reactions like those seen in the general population.

Typical reactions were injection site pain and fatigue.

Less than 5% reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7.5% after a second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean
Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
UF Health CEO Ed Jimenez is reporting that UF Health has 231 COVID-19 patients, 12 of which are...
Shands CEO gives update on COVID-19 surge in North Central Florida
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
Waldo man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in a Starke bar
Waldo man arrested for attempted murder in a Starke bar

Latest News

Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
A family friend organized a drive-by parade of first responders to help lift Daniel’s spirits....
Boy battling COVID-19 mourns in isolation after losing father to the virus
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana