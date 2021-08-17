Advertisement

Ronald McDonald House of NCFL prepares for largest fundraiser of the year

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is getting ready for its ninth annual Red Shoe Affair. All of the money raised from the fundraiser will help keep families close to their child undergoing treatment at UF Health Shands.

The event will be held virtually this year in light of COVID-19 concerns, but RMFC Executive Director said the virtual event opens up different opportunities.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in Gainesville, Florida and you’re a sponsor or live in California, now you can participate to learn about what we do at our house,” said Houston. “So we are keeping families close and that’s our mission and we’re never going to stray from what we do very well.”

The live stream of the event will begin Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join in, participate in the live auction, and hear from families who have stayed in the house.

As proud sponsors of the Red Shoe Affair, TV20 will continue to bring updates as the event nears closer.

