Advertisement

State determines ACPS is in violation of the law by mandating masks

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Board of Education has decided to move forward with giving parents the power to make decisions for their children regarding masks in Alachua County Public Schools, as well as Broward County Public Schools.

The state is doing this by enforcing the laws and rules of the state.

This means potentially withholding salaries of school board members and superintendents, and removing officers.

Jackie Johnson, a spokesperson for ACPS, said before the emergency meeting that if the district is found to be in violation with the law, they plan on taking legal action against the state.

“As much as we’d like to say that parents will always make the right decision when it comes, not just to their own child, but the health and safety of other children and the staff at their school, we’re already seeing that that doesn’t always happen,” said Johnson.

Commissioner Corcoran started the meeting saying exactly the opposite.

“We know the parents know their kids better than anyone else. That’s why we have a Parents’ Bill of Rights that says they have a right to direct the education and the health of their children,” he said. “We’re putting all of that at the forefront.”

In the meeting, Superintendent Simon cited the Hope Scholarship, saying that it’s one way parents can get out of the mask mandate.

That scholarship allows students to apply to a private school that’s mask optional.

This was put in place as an option for student’s facing COVID harassment.

“So essentially what I’m hearing, and please correct me if I’m wrong, but that you’re comparing the district’s policy in basically saying that it equals COVID harassment. Because that is how a student would have to be eligible in order to get a Hope Scholarship,” said Ben Gibson, Vice Chair for State Board of Education.

In a letter to state officials last week, the Federal Government said that if the state withholds funding, school districts can use federal aid to make up for those losses.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean
Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
UF Health CEO Ed Jimenez is reporting that UF Health has 231 COVID-19 patients, 12 of which are...
Shands CEO gives update on COVID-19 surge in North Central Florida
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized

Latest News

State decides if ACPS broke the law by mandating masks
State decides if ACPS broke the law by mandating masks
Alachua County commissioners to consider mask mandate countywide, despite Gov. DeSantis’ order
Alachua County commissioners to consider mask mandate countywide, despite Gov. DeSantis’ order
Alachua County commissioners to consider mask mandate countywide, despite Gov. DeSantis’ order
Alachua County commissioners to consider mask mandate countywide, despite Gov. DeSantis’ order
NCFL veteran speaks about the Afghanistan evacuation
North Central Florida veteran speaks on Afghanistan evacuation