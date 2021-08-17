Tim Tebow released by Jaguars in first round of NFL roster cuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Tim Tebow’s comeback to the NFL is over after the Jacksonville Jaguars released the former Florida Gator and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday during the NFL’s first round of roster cuts.

Tebow was attempting to return to the NFL as a member of the Jaguars, his hometown team, after last playing in the NFL during the 2015 preseason.

Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars on May 20 as a tight end. He played 16 snaps and was targeted once in the Jaguars’ 23-13 loss to the Browns on Saturday night. He did struggle to block, however, and was also not a factor on special teams. Jags head coach Urban Meyer, Tebow’s coach at UF as well, acknowledged that was a among the reasons Tebow was cut.

“Tight end position is one of those, and tailback, if he can’t contribute on special teams, that’s a tough go,” Meyer said.

Tebow is 34 years old. The Gator legend thanked the Jags and his supporters on his twitter account.

“Thankful for highs and even the lows, the opportunities and the setbacks. I never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream. Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.’’

