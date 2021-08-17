A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHASTAIN GLEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County Monday afternoon killed one person and injured two others.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car tried to make a U-turn on State Road 47 just south of Chastain Glen around 3:45 p.m.

A pickup truck crashed into the car.

A 65-year-old woman from High Springs driving the car died at the scene.

The car’s passenger and the pickup driver were both hospitalized.

TRENDING STORY: American Legion Post 16 shifting administration after deadly birthday party shooting

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.