A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHASTAIN GLEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County Monday afternoon killed one person and injured two others.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car tried to make a U-turn on State Road 47 just south of Chastain Glen around 3:45 p.m.
A pickup truck crashed into the car.
A 65-year-old woman from High Springs driving the car died at the scene.
The car’s passenger and the pickup driver were both hospitalized.
