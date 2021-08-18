Advertisement

Alachua County commissioners impose mask mandate again

ACBOCC voted to impose a mask requirement.
ACBOCC voted to impose a mask requirement.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Board of County Commissioners voted to impose a mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Four board members voted to mandate masks, Commissioner Charles Chestnut was absent.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting Wednesday evening. Less than 24 hours prior, in the same chambers, Alachua County school board members voted unanimously to extend the district mask mandate for another eight weeks.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County commissioners to consider mask mandate countywide, despite Gov. DeSantis’ order

Senate Bill 2006 states that Governor DeSantis has the authority to invalidate a local government’s emergency order if it restricts an individual’s rights or liberties.

Prior to the vote, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said no one is above the law, and they hoped the board would not go through with the decision.

Commissioner Anna Prizzia proposed creating a mask mandate. She said if DeSantis fight’s back against their decision, they are ready to challenge the issue in court.

The mandate will stay in effect for seven days after which the commission can renew if necessary.

