Bite Squad partners with Gainesville to bring food to people in need

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bite Squad is partnering with Gainesville restaurants to bring food to people in need.

The company launched an emergency food drive on Tuesday and is asking Gainesville residents to support the initiative.

The food drive will continue until August 31. Until then, Bite Squad is inviting residents to bring non-perishable food donations to partaking businesses. In exchange, the company is offering participants a free delivery coupon for Bite Squad.

BurgerFi, 4 Rivers, Piesanos, David’s BBQ, Maple Street Biscuit, Gigi’s Cupcakes and Haile Village Bistro are part of the food drive.

For more information on how to donate, visit Bite Squad’s website.

