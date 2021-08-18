Advertisement

Bite Squad partners with Gainesville to bring food to people in need

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bite Squad is partnering with Gainesville restaurants to bring food to people in need.

The company launched an emergency food drive on Tuesday and is asking Gainesville residents to support the initiative.

The food drive will continue until August 31. Until then, Bite Squad is inviting residents to bring non-perishable food donations to partaking businesses. In exchange, the company is offering participants a free delivery coupon for Bite Squad.

BurgerFi, 4 Rivers, Piesanos, David’s BBQ, Maple Street Biscuit, Gigi’s Cupcakes and Haile Village Bistro are part of the food drive.

For more information on how to donate, visit Bite Squad’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean
Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance

Latest News

The company launched an emergency food drive on Tuesday and is asking Gainesville residents to...
Bite Squad partners with Gainesville to bring food to people in need
Alachua County School Board members voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate by eight weeks.
“We are standing for what is right”: Alachua County School Board members vote to extend mask mandate
Lake City commission rejects budget proposal
Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes
Bradford County schools enacts strict visitor policy
Bradford County schools enact strict visitor policy due to COVID-19 surge