Bradford County schools enact strict visitor policy due to COVID-19 surge

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County school officials are stepping up their response to the COVID-19 surge by changing their visitor policy in schools.

The new policy places strict limits on who can visit schools in Bradford County during normal school hours.

An online announcement reads, “non-essential visitors, including volunteers, will not be permitted inside our schools until further notice. Parents and guardians will not be able to walk their children to class. Individuals will need to schedule an appointment prior to coming to campus.”

