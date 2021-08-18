Advertisement

Bradford County schools enact strict visitor policy due to COVID-19 surge

Bradford County schools enacts strict visitor policy
Bradford County schools enacts strict visitor policy
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County school officials are stepping up their response to the COVID-19 surge by changing their visitor policy in schools.

The new policy places strict limits on who can visit schools in Bradford County during normal school hours.

An online announcement reads, “non-essential visitors, including volunteers, will not be permitted inside our schools until further notice. Parents and guardians will not be able to walk their children to class. Individuals will need to schedule an appointment prior to coming to campus.”

TRENDING STORY: Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean
Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance

Latest News

Alachua County School Board members voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate by eight weeks.
“We are standing for what is right”: Alachua County School Board members vote to extend mask mandate
Lake City commission rejects budget proposal
Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes
Gainesville, Tuesday
MTI Prep expands to Gainesville to give some athletes a second chance
State decides if ACPS broke the law by mandating masks
State determines ACPS is in violation of the law by mandating masks