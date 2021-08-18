City of Ocala is the latest to bring electric vehicles into view, adds 3 new electric garbage trucks to fleet

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - About seven percent of U.S. adults drive an electric vehicle, according to the Pew Research Center.

The Biden administration is pushing for that number to be at 50 percent by 2030.

Already some Ocala city workers are saying goodbye to the gas pump and hello to the charging station.

This morning I’m getting an up close look at the new electric-powered refuse sanitation trucks being added to @CityofOcalaFL’s fleet. The city received delivery of the three trucks in July. @WCJB20 #ElectricVehicle pic.twitter.com/D8dpxbUpmt — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) August 18, 2021

In May, the City of Ocala received a $777,000 dollar ‘Emission Reduction Act’ grant from the EPA to replace some of their heavy-duty diesel trucks, with zero-emission electric powered vehicles.

Wednesday they unveiled their newest fleet of electric-powered garbage trucks.

“The ultimate goal for many places has been to get to electric,” President of Southern Sewer Equipment Sales, Drew Denom said.

Southern Sewer Equipment sales sold the trucks to the city.

Three trucks have already been delivered with two more vehicles scheduled for delivery next year.

In areas like Miami-Dade, 180 of these trucks are already running routes.

“So these are the first ones, but these will not be the last ones I can tell you that,” Denmon added.

City officials said that it’s a cleaner, more cost effective investment.

“In comparison, an electric vehicle, consumes about 30 dollars worth of electric energy per route, versus a diesel route at 130 dollars,” Fleet and Facilities Management Director for the city, John King said.

King added that it will also be more efficient since an electric vehicle has fewer moving parts to repair or replace, and it’ll be better for the environment and the health of our neighbors.

“Zero emissions will be good for our community especially for those who have respiratory problems. We won’t be polluting the air with hydro carbons, carbon monoxide, and other diesel toxins,” King said.

The city has five side loader routes with seven employees who will be trained to work the new trucks.

One of the biggest changes that employees will have to do with these new electric trucks, is instead of going to the gas pump, they’ll go to the charging station.

“The BYD folks will go through a day of training with our guys to show them the ins and the outs of this vehicle and how it’s different from a diesel ASL vehicle and make sure they’re well prepared,” Public Works Director for the City of Ocala, Darren Park said.

The trucks have a range of 125 miles and will be charged overnight during off-peak hours.

The city estimates that a savings of $270,000 dollars will be made over the life of the new trucks.

Residents can expect to see these trucks on the road in Sept.

