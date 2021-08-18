Countdown to Kickoff: Chiefland Indians

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -Chiefland is hoping a return to normalcy can bring a return to prominence. After totaling 18 wins in 2018 and 2019, the Indians never got off the ground last fall and struggled to a 2-7 record. One year later, the Indians recognize the problem.

“There were games we weren’t able to play (due to COVID) and the games we were able to play it was very seldom we played with a full team,” said assistant coach James Corbin.

“I think it was a lack of focus from the team,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Gerardo Delacruz. “I didn’t think we gave as we usually do. We weren’t mentally tough, we weren’t prepared, and it showed.”

The outlook for this season is already much brighter for the Indians and new head coach Adam Gore. Chiefland is heavy in the sophomore and junior classes and dominated Bronson and Williston by a combined 46-0 score in their spring jamboree.

“Who we know we can be is a winning football team, a physical football team that doesn’t matter the matchup the other team is going to have to worry about us,” said Corbin. “It’s going to be a game to circle on their schedule.”

That first opponent is Crescent City on Aug. 27. One aspect of football Chiefland must improve upon is physicality. The Indians allowed 35 points or more in four games last season. One senior at the point of attack understands his role.

“I’ve got one job and it’s easy, I use my size and stay disciplined,” said senior defensive tackle James Latson.

The entire senior class is motivated for their final fall in an Indians jersey.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting and sad at the same time,” said senior running back and linebacker Jamie Strong. “I’m going to go all out, it’s the only thing to do, go all out.”

“It feels great, I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else,” said Delacruz. “We’ve had people come and go, but winning or losing, I’m happy here. I just want to gain everybody’s respect. Win obviously, be the most physical team out there., and punch everybody in the face.”

After all, in the words of Mike Tyson, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.

