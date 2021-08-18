Gov. DeSantis appoints Mildred Russell to Alachua County School Board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis appointed longtime county GOP activist, Mildred Russell to fill the vacant seat on the Alachua County School Board.

Russell has lived in Alachua County for more than 30 years, and now she’s taking on the District 2 school board seat.

She said she wants to see the district put more emphasis on civics education, as well as American government and history.

“I want parents to feel that they can send their students to school without fear that they will be ostracized or judged or considered invaluable in any way because of what they believe, or because of their opinions or the questions they ask. If children can’t ask questions, that’s pretty sad because that’s how we learn,” said Russell.

She said she served with the Alachua County GOP party in 2000, and started churches with her husband.

Russell said her past experiences have shaped the outlook she has now, something she thinks the board will benefit from.

“Groupthink is not a good thing, so I’m hoping that each board member will feel free to express our thoughts and our opinions.”

TV 20 asked Russell how she plans to approach the mask mandate issue the board is facing. She said because she was just appointed, she has not been able to speak about it yet with other board members.

Russell added that the community can be sure she lives in the district she is serving.

She is replacing former school board member Diyonne McGraw, two months after the governor removed her from the board.

McGraw represented District 2, but according to the supervisor of elections office, was living in district 4.

She said she had a deposition last week with the attorney representing her former opponent, Khanh-Lien Banko.

Jeff Childers, the attorney who did that deposition, said McGraw did not deny she lives in the wrong district or is unqualified for the position. Rather, she expressed the supervisor of election’s office let her down by not informing her she was not qualified.

McGraw’s spokesperson provided the following statement:

“The vacancy and subsequent appointment of Ms. Mildred Russell to fill the District 2 seat of the Alachua County School Board does not remove Mrs. McGraw from office. As so vigorously, but eloquently stated by Mrs. McGraw’s attorney, Richard Keith Alan II, by what authority did Governor DeSantis have to vacate Mrs. McGraw’s District 2 seat on the Alachua County School Board. Mrs. McGraw is the de-facto School Board member for District 2. She was elected by a countywide vote of 52 percent+ and duly certified by the Supervisor of Elections’ Office as the District 2 School Board member.

There was no evidence presented by Governor DeSantis or his office of the allegations included in the Plaintiffs’ complaints. Even with the 8th Judicial Circuit Court denying the Plaintiffs’ Emergency Ex-parte Motion for Injunctive Relief, Governor DeSantis executed an improper order to vacate Mrs. McGraw’s duly elected District 2 School Board seat.

Every citizen, whether an elected official or not, in this great State of Florida and the United States, is expected to be afforded due process. The evidence will show, that the Supervisor of Elections’ Office, personally and corporately, qualified Mrs. McGraw for the District 2 seat based on the location and address of her residence, as presented in her oath.

Again, by what authority did Governor DeSantis have in vacating our de-facto School Board member’s District 2 seat. We are now awaiting a judicial determination of the complaints, motions, and petition filed with the courts.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.