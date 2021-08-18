Gov. DeSantis fills vacant seat on School Board of Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mildred Russell to the School Board of Alachua County Wednesday.

The announcement comes just hours after the board voted unanimously Tuesday night to extend a face mask mandate that goes against the governor’s order.

Russell will fill the District 2 seat, formerly held by Diyonne McGraw, which DeSantis vacated on June 17 after records showed McGraw was living in a house located in District 4. Elected officials are required to reside in the district they represent.

According to the Governor’s office, Russell started Miracle Life Ministries with her husband in 1990. They started churches in Athens, Georgia and Oxford, England and have ministered across the world.

She volunteered on Front Porch Florida and was a tutor at Duval Early Learning Academy. Russell attended Western Kentucky University.

