GPD are asking for help in locating two men who burglarized a convenience store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are asking for your help identifying two men who burglarized a convenience store.

Police say this man broke into the Gator Store on SW 2nd Avenue on the first of this month. They ask anyone with information on the suspects to call police, and that there is a reward for information leading to the suspects identities.

