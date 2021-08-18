Advertisement

GPD are asking for help in locating two men who burglarized a convenience store

They ask anyone with information on the suspects to call police, and that there is a reward for...
They ask anyone with information on the suspects to call police, and that there is a reward for information leading to the suspects identities.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are asking for your help identifying two men who burglarized a convenience store.

Police say this man broke into the Gator Store on SW 2nd Avenue on the first of this month. They ask anyone with information on the suspects to call police, and that there is a reward for information leading to the suspects identities.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
Dixie County deputies arrest woman threatening her child
Dixie County woman arrested for child abuse after pushing a baby down a highway

Latest News

GPD officers charged Strawder with Burglary of Occupied Dwelling, two counts of Possession of...
Man wanted for numerous crimes in Alachua County is now behind bars after fleeing from police
In May, the City of Ocala received a $777,000 dollar ‘Emission Reduction Act' grant from the...
City of Ocala is the latest to bring electric vehicles into view, adds 3 new electric garbage trucks to fleet
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
The Alachua County School Board will meet Wednesday to discussing fall reopening plan.
Gov. DeSantis fills vacant seat on School Board of Alachua County