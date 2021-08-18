Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Commission rejected city staff’s proposed new budget, which would have raised taxes by as much as 6%.

Instead, the board voted to send back the proposed budget and have staff develop one based on the existing tax rate.

The board split on whether to continue the meeting until August 30, but ended up voting 3-2 in favor of it.

