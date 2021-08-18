Man wanted for numerous crimes in Alachua County is now behind bars after fleeing from police

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for numerous crimes in Alachua County is behind bars after he tried fleeing from police.

27 year old Trevis Strawder was reported to have a gun in a car, fleeing the Woodland Park Apartment complex on Southeast 4th Street on Tuesday morning.

When law enforcement tried pulling him over, he ran off. Strawder was eventually caught and found with two loaded handguns and ten different controlled substances.

GPD officers and Alachua County Sheriff Office deputies then established a perimeter which led to the apprehension of Strawder. His backpack had two loaded semi-auto handguns and ten different types of controlled substances.

GPD officers charged Strawder with Burglary of Occupied Dwelling, two counts of Possession of Firearm by convicted Felon, Resisting without Violence, False name to Law Enforcement, and several narcotics charges. Including attempted robbery in an incident that occurred on Monday.

