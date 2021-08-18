Man who fled to Gainesville after murdering Daytona PD officer dead appears in court

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Volusia County man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer was in court today.

A charge against 29-year-old Othal Wallace is now upgraded to first-degree murder after 29-year-old officer Jason Raynor died from wounds sustained during the shooting.

The state attorney’s office will be seeking the death penalty for Wallace.

During the search for Wallace in June, his car was found in Gainesville, specifically at the Home Depot on Tower Road.

